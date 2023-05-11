Musk says Twitter will have new CEO

Elon Musk is stepping down as chief executive at Twitter.

Musk announced the change on his Twitter account Thursday, though he did not name his successor.

He said the new CEO of the social media site would take over the role in about six weeks, while Musk intends to take on a new role as executive chair and chief technology officer at the social media site he bought for US$44 billion last year.