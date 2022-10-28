Musk Starts Cutting Jobs at Twitter as Staff Seen Leaving With Boxes

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has started to cut employees at Twitter Inc.

Employees were seen leaving the company’s San Francisco headquarters carrying boxes of belongings. The cuts started right after the deal close Thursday with several executives, including the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, people familiar with the matter have said.

The company has scheduled an employee meeting for next Wednesday, but some staff did not receive invitations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.