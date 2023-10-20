(Bloomberg) -- A pipeline project aimed at reducing emissions from the US corn ethanol industry is being scrapped following regulatory obstacles and farmers’ protests.

“Given the unpredictable nature of the regulatory and government processes involved, particularly in South Dakota and Iowa, the company has decided to cancel its pipeline project,” Navigator CO2 said in a statement.

The proposal to build more than 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) of pipeline across the US Corn Belt had been backed by investors including asset manager BlackRock Inc., top ethanol maker Poet LLC and fuel producer Valero Energy Corp.

