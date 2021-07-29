(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA and Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev NV became the latest companies to report a rebound in sales clouded by pressure from rising raw material and transport prices that they’re struggling to pass on to consumers.

Nestle Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider reversed his guidance for an improvement in the company’s key margin, and now is forecasting a slight decline to about 17.5%. AB InBev said Thursday it faced higher currency and raw materials costs in important markets such as Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, which weighed on profit. Shares of Nestle fell as much as 3.4%, while AB InBev dropped as much as 7.9%

Puma SE declined as much as 4.3% after the German shoemaker warned that factory shutdowns in Vietnam are making it harder to source footwear.

“What we’ve seen this year is some kind of a turning point, where after several years of low inflation, all of a sudden it accelerated very strongly,” Nestle’s Schneider said.

The world’s food and beverage giants have been caught up in the inflation gripping commodity markets even as revenue recovers from the pandemic. As Covid vaccinations accelerate and countries around the world lift virus curbs, consumers are returning to offices and eating out at restaurants. That’s boosting demand for coffee, beer, bottled water and ice cream, products that had suffered from lockdowns.

Expensive Agave

French yogurt maker Danone highlighted the cloud hanging over that recovery, warning of a broad-based acceleration in inflation in milk, ingredients, packaging and logistics costs. Spirits maker Diageo Plc also noted rising cost pressures but said it’s making up for them with efficiency measures and revenue growth. The drink maker’s operating margin in North America narrowed in its past fiscal year in part because of the rising cost of the agave plant used in making tequila.

The companies joined the likes of Unilever Plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, which previously cited higher costs in their latest financial updates.

Nestle raised its forecast for sales growth this year to 5% to 6%, a range that Schneider had been trying to reach ever since becoming CEO in 2017. The company said the lower margin guidance is also due to integration costs from the $5.8 billion purchase of vitamin maker the Bountiful Co., which was announced in April.

The pace of price growth began heating up in March, Schneider said, adding that Nestle plans to raise prices on consumers more in the second half. Input costs will probably rise 4% this year, and Nestle needs to lift prices by about 2% to offset that.

AB InBev’s second-quarter adjusted operating profit was $4.85 billion, near analysts’ estimates. The brewer confirmed its forecast for earnings to grow between 8% and 12% this year, and for revenue to increase more than profit. AB InBev brews the vast majority of its beer locally in the countries where it has a presence, which means it’s less affected by volatility in oil and freight costs.

