Newsom Wants to Let Arizona Doctors Do Abortions in California

(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to give doctors in neighboring Arizona expedited approval to provide abortions to their patients in his state.

Under a proposal rolled out by the Democratic governor on Wednesday, Arizona doctors would be quickly approved to get licenses to temporarily work in California through November, allowing them to cross the border and provide legally protected reproductive care to their Arizona patients.

The measure would also provide privacy protections to health-care providers and patients to prevent them from facing legal repercussions in their home state. If approved by the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature, the law would be among the first in the US to specifically loosen restrictions that would allow out-of-state doctors to perform the procedure. It would take effect immediately after the governor signs it.

The move is in response to the Arizona’s Supreme Court’s decision this month to allow a 160-year-old ban on nearly all abortions to take effect later this year. Democratic lawmakers in Arizona are trying to repeal it.

“Arizona Republicans continue to put women in danger, embracing a draconian law passed when Arizona was a territory, not even a state,” Newsom said a press briefing. “California will not sit idly by.”

Newsom’s proposal is the latest move in a bitter fight in US states over reproductive rights since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The announcement comes as the high court was deeply divided on Wednesday during hearing arguments over whether federal law should give doctors permission to provide abortions in emergencies in states that have near-total abortion bans.

While abortion access in California is protected by the state constitution, Newsom, a potential future presidential candidate, has made abortion access a core tenet of his adminstration.

