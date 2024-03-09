(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria suspended the introduction of a levy on the employment of foreign workers following resistance from the private sector, according to ThisDay Newspaper.

A committee of government and private sector representatives will first review the possible impact of the policy before making a decision on its future implementation, the newspaper reported, citing Doris Uzoka-Anite, minister of industry, trade and investment.

The levy, which would’ve required firms to pay $15,000 per year for foreigners working as directors and $10,000 for other expatriate staff, was expected to come into effect next week. Manufacturers had warned that the measure would discourage foreign investment and add to the cost of doing business in the country.

