(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund got the go-ahead to cut emerging market government and corporate bonds as part of an overhaul of its $310 billion fixed-income holdings.

The decision, announced on Friday by the Finance Ministry, comes after more than a year of deliberation. Bonds from Chile, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Korea and Thailand will be removed from the index, but the fund will still have leeway to invest up to 5 percent of its bond portfolio in emerging markets.

The decision doesn’t go quite as far as the initial proposal from the fund, which called for whittling its bond holdings down to just three currencies: the euro, the dollar and the pound. Big currencies such as the yen, the Australian and Canadian dollar and the Swedish krona were spared. The ministry also rejected the fund’s wishes to cut corporate bonds.

The proposal was made after the fund got approval to lift its stock holdings to 70 percent of its portfolio. It has argued it makes little sense in owning government bonds across the world since they have become more correlated and that it’s also exposed to a wide array of currencies through its global stock holdings.

The specific changes and a plan for entry into force will be prepared in consultation with Norges Bank, after parliament’s deliberation of the white paper, the ministry said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sveinung Sleire in Oslo at ssleire1@bloomberg.net;Mikael Holter in Oslo at mholter2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, Stephen Treloar

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.