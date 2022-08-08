(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. gave a forecast for revenue in its fiscal second quarter that fell far below an earlier estimate, due to a weaker outlook in the gaming industry. The stock tumbled about 5%.

The chipmaker, known for the high-end graphics cards used in gaming computers, said it expects revenue of $6.70 billion, down 19% from the previous quarter and compared with an earlier outlook for $8.10 billion.

“Our gaming product sell-through projections declined significantly as the quarter progressed,” Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said in a statement announcing the preliminary results Monday. “As we expect the macroeconomic conditions affecting sell-through to continue, we took actions with our Gaming partners to adjust channel prices and inventory.”

The difficulty for games companies this year is that they still have the pandemic-era supply and shipping constraints on hardware, but now face dwindling time spent playing games and a slower launch schedule of new titles. Most of the major gaming companies have reported declining sales or weaker outlooks this year, from PlayStation maker Sony Group Corp. to Microsoft Corp., which sells the Xbox console. NPD Group said US consumer spending on video game products decreased 13% in the second quarter from a year ago. Global PC shipments dropped more than 15% in the quarter, according to IDC.

Nvidia had already flagged strains on its performance in the period. The company said in May Covid-19 lockdowns in China disrupted production and transportation lines, making it harder for companies like Nvidia to capitalize on demand for chips. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also weighed on its outlook, and together the problems were expected to cut sales by about $500 million in the fiscal second quarter, Nvidia said.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia said gaming revenue in the second quarter is expected to fall 44% from the previous quarter and 33% from a year earlier to $2.04 billion. Its revenue from chips used in data centers is forecast at $3.81 billion, up 61% from a year earlier.

The full second-quarter results, due out Aug. 24, will include about $1.32 billion of charges, “primarily for inventory and related reserves, based on revised expectations of future demand,” Nvidia said.

“The significant charges incurred in the quarter reflect previous long-term purchase commitments we made during a time of severe component shortages and our current expectation of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty,” said Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress.

The US chip industry has been waiting for more than $50 billion to be deployed from the US Chips Act passed by the Senate last year. The legislation was aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and helping resolve pandemic-related shortages in computer chips, but legislative battles have kept spending on hold.

Nvidia shares fell to $179.53 in New York on Monday morning. They are down 39% this year.

