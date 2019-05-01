Two days before Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s corporate jet traveled to Warren Buffett’s hometown, it also visited Paris, according to flight-tracking data.

Information on FlightAirMap shows the Gulfstream V belonging to the company flew to the city on April 26.

The Paris visit came two days after Houston-based Occidental went public with its US$38 billion unsolicited takeover offer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Occidental said it will sell as much as US$15 billion of assets as part of the deal, and that Anadarko’s liquefied natural gas export project in Mozambique could be divested at some point. Chevron Corp. had announced a US$33 billion offer for Anadarko on April 12.

Occidental may have paid a visit to Total SA, Don Bilson, who heads the event-driven research team at Gordon Haskett Research Advisors LLC, speculated in an interview on CNBC Wednesday. The French energy giant is a major player in the LNG market, and has a network of gasoline service stations in Mozambique.

Representatives for Total and Occidental didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Flight data showed the same jet was in Omaha, Nebraska -- where Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is based --- on April 28. On Tuesday, Occidental announced that Buffett had committed to US$10 billion of funding to back the oil company’s Anadarko bid.