2h ago
Occidental jet flew to Paris after Anadarko offer, data shows
Bloomberg News,
Two days before Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s corporate jet traveled to Warren Buffett’s hometown, it also visited Paris, according to flight-tracking data.
Information on FlightAirMap shows the Gulfstream V belonging to the company flew to the city on April 26.
The Paris visit came two days after Houston-based Occidental went public with its US$38 billion unsolicited takeover offer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Occidental said it will sell as much as US$15 billion of assets as part of the deal, and that Anadarko’s liquefied natural gas export project in Mozambique could be divested at some point. Chevron Corp. had announced a US$33 billion offer for Anadarko on April 12.
Occidental may have paid a visit to Total SA, Don Bilson, who heads the event-driven research team at Gordon Haskett Research Advisors LLC, speculated in an interview on CNBC Wednesday. The French energy giant is a major player in the LNG market, and has a network of gasoline service stations in Mozambique.
Representatives for Total and Occidental didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Flight data showed the same jet was in Omaha, Nebraska -- where Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is based --- on April 28. On Tuesday, Occidental announced that Buffett had committed to US$10 billion of funding to back the oil company’s Anadarko bid.