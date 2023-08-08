(Bloomberg) -- Ohio voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a measure that would have made it harder to cement abortion rights in the state, signaling that the issue will keep drawing supporters to polls into the 2024 election cycle.

The question known as Issue 1, the only measure on the statewide special election ballot, was defeated by a margin of 57% to 43% with almost all of the vote counted, according to Ohio’s secretary of state.

The issue would have increased the bar to pass constitutional amendments in Ohio — including a measure on the November ballot to enshrine abortion rights — from a simple majority to 60% and make it harder to gather the signatures to propose them.

“The defeat of Issue 1 will go down in history as a victory for our state and democracy,” Ohio Senate Democratic Leader Nickie Antonio said in a statement. “Ohioans saw through the despicable attempt to silence voters and chose to preserve majority rule.”

Both abortion rights opponents and supporters will look to Ohio’s results for indications of how voters will respond in future elections, a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and pushed the issue back to the states.

So far, voters are backing abortion rights.

The Republican-led state legislature put Issue 1 to a vote in a special election, which typically has a lower turnout, in a move critics said was an attempt to make it more likely to pass. But despite the summer date, turnout was high. Almost 38% of registered voters cast a ballot, according to state data, higher than the turnout for most primary elections when statewide seats are on the ballot.

The outcome in Ohio — a state that has become Republican and voted twice overwhelmingly for Donald Trump — follows the defeats of anti-abortion referendums last year in Kansas, Kentucky and Montana, while abortion-rights measures passed in California, Michigan and Vermont.

Last year’s Supreme Court ruling that revoked federal protections for the right to an abortion aided Democrats in last year’s midterm elections and they have made it a centerpiece of their 2024 campaign strategy.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a statement that the results of the Ohio ballot issue showed “Republicans’ deeply unpopular war on women’s rights will cost them” in future elections.

Yet veteran Ohio Republican strategist Mark Weaver, who supported Issue 1, said an August special election is not a good proxy for a general election when more people will vote and “I imagine the pro-life side will rally to spend more money to get their voters out.”

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business and other groups supported the issue to stop future amendments proposed on issues such as raising the minimum wage, legalizing recreational marijuana and establishing new livestock care standards.

Supporters said they were trying to stop wealthy special interests from getting their agendas embedded in the state’s Constitution rather than having them go before lawmakers. But opponents including the state’s Democratic Party and labor groups said Republicans were trying to weaken democracy by making it practically impossible for citizens to initiate constitutional changes.

Last year, voters in Arkansas and South Dakota also rejected proposals to raise requirements to pass ballot measures. In Arizona, voters narrowly approved changes pushed by the business community that raise requirements for ballot questions that increase taxes.

