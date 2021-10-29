(Bloomberg) -- Oil is on course for a monthly gain of about 10% on sustained signs that consumption is outpacing supply, draining stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed after a volatile week that saw prices register a seven-year high above $85 a barrel on Monday. Global benchmark Brent is also on course for a monthly increase, with key market time-spreads remaining strongly backwardated, a bullish pattern in which nearer-term prices command a premium to those further out.

World oil inventories will decline by an average of 1.1 million barrels a day this quarter, according to a person familiar with preliminary figures evaluated by a technical committee for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. The cartel, which has been resisting pressure from oil users to raise supply at a faster clip, meets next week to assess production policy.

Oil has been one of the standout performers among commodities this year as the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic drives increased energy usage. At the same time, a gas-centered energy crunch has buoyed demand for petroleum products. Thus far, OPEC+ has argued that cautious monthly supply increases of 400,000 barrels a day are appropriate as risks remain.

“OPEC is in no hurry to raise output,” said John Driscoll, chief strategist at JTD Energy Services Pte. “The market is going in their favor.”

This week, a top U.S. diplomat called on oil and gas producers to boost output if they can to help ease tightness. The appeal from Amos Hochstein, senior adviser for energy security at the U.S. Department of State, came after oil inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, hit a three-year low.

Among closely tracked WTI time-spreads, there’s gap of almost $11 a barrel between the contract for the coming December and the price for same month next year. That’s up from $6.77 a barrel on the first day of October.

Oil’s surge has been a boon for producers including Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. Both supermajors are due to report earnings later Friday.

While many countries have eased the curbs introduced to combat Covid-19, outbreaks have persisted in some economies. In Asia, China reported 51 local infections on Friday, with the virus now found in nearly half its provinces. In addition, traders are tracking the outlook for the notrhern hemisphere winter.

“In the short term, the market will continue to be volatile as long as there are these question marks, potential black swan factors, around weather and demand,” said Driscoll.

