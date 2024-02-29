Alberta, the province that produces most of Canada’s oil, is introducing a new tax on electric cars and trucks, symbolically pushing back against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s efforts to encourage sales of green vehicles.

The $200 (US$147) annual tax was announced by Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner on Thursday, who characterized it as an issue of fairness.

Electric vehicles “tend to be heavier than similar internal combustion vehicles and cause more wear and tear on provincial roadways while their owners pay no fuel tax,” the government said in documents outlining budget measures for the fiscal year that begins April 1.

In December, Trudeau’s government announced regulations that would require all new light-duty vehicles to produce zero emissions by 2035. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that’s “unachievable” in her province.

The new Alberta tax won’t apply to hybrid vehicles, which use a combination of electric and fossil-fuel systems for propulsion. It isn’t expected to bring in a lot of revenue: Horner’s budget estimates it will reap just $1 million in the coming fiscal year, and $8 million by 2026-27.