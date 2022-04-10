(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near $98 a barrel at the start of the week as investors assessed the outlook for Chinese demand following a worsening coronavirus resurgence that’s led to a series of lockdowns.

West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed at the open after rising 2.3% on Friday. Virus cases continue to increase in Shanghai and there is no clarity on when restrictions will be lifted, with China pursuing a Covid Zero strategy. The flare-up has disrupted trade flows at ports and led to some refiners in the world’s biggest crude importer trimming operating rates.

China is struggling to stop the hyper-infectious omicron variant with lockdowns in several cities and repeated mass testing. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new Covid cases on Saturday, according to the municipal government.

The oil market has seen a tumultuous period of trading since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has fanned inflation and prompted the U.S. and its allies to release strategic reserves to cool energy prices. The war is in its second month and continues to rage, despite diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.