While the average consumer is depleting savings, luxury retail stocks are poised to boom: Hot picks

One portfolio manager sees opportunities in the luxury retail space as high-income consumers continue to enjoy excess savings.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Friday, John San Marco, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, said that the data his organization tracks points to two “contradictory places.”

“On one hand, the middle-income consumer and the low-income consumer are just about to deplete all [of] their excess savings. So they're really looking to stretch their dollar,” San Marco said.

“But on the other hand, the high-end consumer, where most of the remaining excess savings are concentrated, [are in] pretty good shape.”

San Marco said there are a lot of companies in the luxury retail industry that he likes, but he recommends Moncler S.p.A. (MONC), Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) and Aritzia LP. (ATZ) as his three top picks.

