A Canadian House of Commons committee has recommended the government withhold approval for Rogers Communications Inc.’s planned takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. unless it disposes of Shaw’s wireless business, the Globe and Mail said, citing unidentified people familiar with the study.

A report from the industry and technology committee due to be tabled on Monday called for Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne to reject the planned merger if Rogers doesn’t agree to sell Shaw’s wireless business, which includes Freedom Mobile, the paper reported, citing three unidentified people familiar with its findings.

The report’s findings and recommendations are not binding but could influence Champagne’s decision, according to the Globe.

Laurie Bouchard, a spokesperson for Champagne, said that because the minister is one of the regulators reviewing the proposed merger it would be “inappropriate” for him to comment. The ministry would carefully consider the committee’s final analyses, recommendations, and findings, Bouchard said in an e-mail, according to the report.

A Rogers spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.