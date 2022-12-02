(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan offered to talk to the government about holding early elections and threatened to dissolve two of the nation’s four provincial assemblies if officials don’t follow through.

A shaky economic situation means Pakistan’s coalition government should negotiate a date for early elections, Khan said at a briefing organized by his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The country’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah said the government will consider the offer before making a decision.

“Sit with us and give us a date or we will dissolve the assemblies,” Khan said.

The former cricket star has led large protests since being removed from power in a no-confidence vote in April. In his latest attempt to force early voting, Khan has toyed with the idea of dissolving assemblies that he controls, triggering elections in those areas within 90 days. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected early elections calls and plans to hold them once his government’s term ends in August.

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings downgraded Pakistan deeper into junk in October. The nation’s foreign exchange reserves cover one month of imports, less than the three-month benchmark. Long-term dollar bonds continue to trade at distressed levels.

