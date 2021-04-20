(Bloomberg) -- French soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain will side with Europe’s governing body in rejecting plans for a 12-team breakaway Super League and is planning to make a statement as early as today, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Qatar-owned PSG, which is one of Europe’s richest clubs and has qualified for the semifinals of this season’s UEFA Champions League, would add weight to the ranks of teams opposing the plans. Germany’s six-time European champion, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have also been critical holdouts, joining a global outcry from fans and governments.

The reluctance of teams from France and Germany to join the 4 billion-euro ($4.8 billion) Super League, financed by JPMorgan Chase & Co, is a potential drag on the appeal of the rebel competition. PSG boasts a team of global superstars, led by Brazilian Neymar and French attacker Kylian Mbappe. Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi spent an estimated total of more than 400 million euros to bring them to Paris.

“This project just does not work without France and Germany,” said Francois Godard, a media analyst at Enders Analysis. “How can you sell it as a European league when you’re just talking about Milan, Madrid and London?”

The confrontation reflects the evolution of the world’s most popular game as a global business. Led by clubs from England, Italy and Spain, teams with vast fanbases and significant debts are seeking to squeeze more cash from broadcasting rights and underpin revenue after a year spent playing in empty stadiums.

Under the Super League plan, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid would start their own competition in August. Six teams from England, three from Italy and three from Spain have signed up so far. The so-called “founding members” say they intend to sign up another three permanent members and offer places to five more teams each season. The 20 teams would play each other midweek as an alternative to the current Champions League.

PSG, whose backing would be a significant boost to the breakaway league, will issue a statement supporting UEFA, said the person, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. The club did not immediately reply to several requests for comment.

PSG’s Qatari owners have close ties with UEFA and the country is scheduled to host the World Cup next year -- a competition that could take a serious hit if soccer governing body FIFA decides to ban Super League players from taking part.

Bayern and Dortmund have both issued statements in opposition to the Super League plans. They did not immediately respond when contacted for further comment. While German clubs have started to open up toward external financing, they remain under-funded compared to English rivals. Supporter involvement remains key, with members still shaping key decisions at most Bundesliga clubs and commercial investors barred from holding more than 49% of voting shares.

The so-called 50+1 rule has been credited with keeping Germany’s wage bills and ticket prices low compared with other major European leagues, where super-rich investors have poured millions into buying players but fans have seen costs rise sharply. Bundesliga games have the highest average attendances across Europe’s top five leagues, according to Deloitte.

Even RB Leipzig, a club that has come under fire from soccer fans because of its backing from energy drink maker Red Bull GmbH, has rejected plans to establish a Super League.

“Sporting competition in professional football means fighting to achieve a position in the domestic league table that allows the team to take part in international competition,” Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of the club, said in a statement. “For us, changing this is absolutely out of the question.”

