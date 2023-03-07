The head of Teck Resources Ltd. wants to give investors a choice between staying invested in coal and choosing to focus on copper.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg's Andrew Bell on Tuesday, Jonathan Price, chief executive officer of Teck Resources, explained why the company decided to divide the two commodities and how shareholders can decide which segment of the business is best for them.

He noted both coal and copper provide strong investment opportunities.

