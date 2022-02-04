(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s government is seeking a vote of confidence in congress on the controversial cabinet named this week, potentially unleashing a constitutional crisis if congress rejects the new ministers.

In a Friday letter to the president of congress, Prime Minister Hector Valer asked for a debate to be held on Saturday, when he said he would call for a confidence vote.

Under the country’s constitutional rules, if congress twice rejects a cabinet, the president can dissolve the unicameral legislature and call for new elections.

The new cabinet is unpopular even with President Pedro Castillo’s own supporters, and some of his allies split with him over the appointments. Valer, who was named on Feb. 1, is the most controversial pick, and at a press conference on Thursday had to deny allegations of domestic violence against his wife and daughter.

Valer’s appointment triggered protests from women’s organizations, and some centrist lawmakers who had previously backed the president withdrew their support. Even Vladimir Cerron, the founder of Castillo’s own political party criticized his cabinet choices.

Other cabinet picks also outraged many Peruvians. These appointments included a minister of women who has spoken against gender equality and an environment chief without experience in public management. Street protests against them are planned in Lima for Saturday.

Valer is the third prime minister since Castillo took office in July. The president has repeatedly reshuffled his cabinet as he tries to appease socialists in his own party while retaining enough support in congress to fend off impeachment, which is a common fate of presidents in the politically volatile nation.

