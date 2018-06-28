Pier 1 Imports says its closing six of its stores in Canada.

The company announced in April that it would close up to 25 North American stores during its 2019 financial year.

The closures will allow the company to dedicate more resources to driving sales growth.

Pier 1 Imports says six of the initial closures are in Canada, where the company has more than 65 locations, and will be effective August 4.

It did not respond to questions about where the stores are located or how many employees will lose their jobs.

Pier 1 Imports says employees who stay with the company through the closures will receive a retention bonus or severance based on years of service.

