Pizza Pizza adds vegan pepperoni and chorizo to its menu

Pizza Pizza is hopping on the plant-based protein bandwagon.

The Canadian pizzeria is now selling a “Super Plant Pizza” topped with plant-based pepperoni and plant-based chorizo crumble, combined with its standard tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, according to a release Monday.

The plant-based toppings can also be added to custom pizzas. Customers can also opt for dairy-free cheese if they desire a completely-vegan pie.

"We are responding to our customers' ever-changing needs, namely the flexitarian movement, but also growth in consumers identifying as vegan or vegetarian,” said Alyssa Huggins, vice-president of marketing at Pizza Pizza, in the release.

The plant-based pepperoni is sourced from Yves Veggie Cuisine while the plant-based chorizo comes from Field Roast Grain Meat Co., both American companies.

The new menu items will be available at all Pizza Pizza restaurants across Canada.

Pizza Pizza is the latest Canadian restaurant to add plant-based options to its menu. Earlier this month, coffee-and-doughnuts chain Tim Hortons announced it’s selling Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches at 4,000 Canadian locations.