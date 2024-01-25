(Bloomberg) -- Publicis Groupe SA said it will invest €300 million ($327 million) in the next three years on artificial intelligence, including €100 million in 2024, as the new technology is increasingly used in the advertising industry.

The money will be split evenly between technology — including licenses, software and cloud infrastructure — and talent, through up-skilling and hiring, the Paris-based group said in a presentation on Thursday.

Publicis said it would take advantage of the 2.3 billion individual data profiles it owns to train its “Core AI” tech platform, personalize campaigns, predict their impact and adjust targeted audiences in real time, at a time when ad companies transition away to a cookies-based online model to proprietary first party data.

The investment will be financed through “efficiencies” and will have “no dilutive impact on operative margin in 2024,” Publicis Chief Executive Officer Arthur Sadoun said in the presentation.

Publicis closed at a record high in Paris trading on Wednesday, gaining 1.6% to €88.76 euros.

Organic revenue growth was 6.3% last year, it said. The group will disclose its full year results on Feb. 8.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.