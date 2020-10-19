MONTREAL - BCE Inc. says Wade Oosterman, Bell group president and vice-chair, will assume operational leadership of Bell Media next year.

Oosterman will take on the responsibilities following the departure of Bell Media president Randy Lennox on Jan. 4.

BCE also said that Devorah Lithwick will become chief brand officer in January, as Oosterman who holds the title now focuses on his role at Bell Media.

BCE CEO Mirko Bibic called Lithwick, who has more than 25 years experience in Canadian brand development and marketing communications, an ideal choice to be chief brand officer.

Oosterman joined Bell in 2006 as president of Bell Mobility and chief brand officer.

He was promoted to president of mobility and residential services in 2010 and to group president in 2015.