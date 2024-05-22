(Bloomberg) -- New York City will see a record influx of travelers this Memorial Day weekend, with a crush at the region’s three major airports in particular creating traffic and parking problems.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is expecting 6.4 million people to use its airports, bridges and tunnels from Thursday through Tuesday. Two-thirds of those will be on the road, about the same number as the year-ago period, while air travel will increase 0.2% from 2023 to a high of 2.2 million.

“We expect record-setting numbers of travelers,” Rick Cotton, Port Authority Executive Director, said in a press conference on Wednesday. “Leave extra time particularly if you’re traveling to JFK airport, where we are at the peak construction period of our transformation of the airport.”

Parking at John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia Airports will be “extremely limited,” the agency said in a statement. International seat capacity is expected to be 7% higher than the year-ago period, and travelers should make use of public transit or pre-book parking to account for longer wait times, it said.

The Port Authority will pause all non-emergency construction at Hudson River crossings, as well as amp up staffing at all Port Authority Trans Hudson transit system stations, crossings and airports.

“Expect absolutely record levels of travel, whatever mode of transportation you take,” said Cotton.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.