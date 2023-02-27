Feb 27, 2023
Robinhood subpoenaed by SEC over brokerage's crypto business
Bloomberg News,
Robinhood Markets Inc. said it was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission as the regulator investigates the firm’s cryptocurrency business.
The brokerage received the subpoena in December related to its cryptocurrency listings and custody, Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood said Monday in a filing. The inquiry came shortly after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy, spurring a wave of regulatory action.