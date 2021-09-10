Top Stories
2021 Federal Election
-
2021 federal election platform tracker: Where each party stands so far
-
8:15
Shachi Kurl discusses moderating Thursday's English federal leaders' debate
-
10:17
Here are 5 ways the feds could fix Canada's housing crisis
-
6:31
Trudeau has 12 days to salvage his career after election blunder
-
7:12
Tory platform costing shows deficit end in 10 years, without cuts
-
6:54
Trudeau claws back against Tory challenger in fraught election
-
7:35
Trudeau's would-be successor makes gains with tax, housing plan
-
7:35
Liberals need to argue running a deficit is sustainable: EX-PBO
-
7:17
Trudeau tumbles further behind Conservative 'freight train'
-
6:28
Banks, insurers to pay $10.8B under Trudeau's new tax plan
-
-
Sep 10
How a foreign homebuyer ban in Canada could backfire
How a foreign homebuyer ban in Canada could backfire
Not only could Snowbirds and other Canadians who own property abroad face retaliatory policies, experts say, but the policy would also fail to improve housing affordability for Canadians at home.
-
Sep 10 6:37
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Aurora faces lawsuit, early August data shows market remains fragmented
Aurora faces a lawsuit alleging current and former executives inflated one of its quarterly earnings results in 2019, McMaster researchers show some chronic pain may be relieved from medical pot and Valens inks global supply deal
-
Sep 10 5:17
U.S. Fed seen on track for 2021 taper start even as COVID-19 swirls
The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely announce a start-date to scaling back asset purchases at its meeting this month, but is still on track to begin in 2021.
-
Sep 10 7:56
The Week Ahead: Oracle earnings, inflation and factory sales data
A look at the company earnings, economic data and events investors will be watching for this week.
-
Sep 10
Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs sell US$139M worth of Tesla stock 1:07
Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs sell US$139M worth of Tesla stock
Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds have sold some of their Tesla Inc. shares in the past two days, taking advantage of the recent rally as the stock climbs for the third week in a row.
-
6:11
Comic book giants Marvel, DC warn artists against selling NFTs
-
Match Group appoints Renate Nyborg Tinder's first female CEO
-
8:42
Amazon takes swipe at Musk as satellite feud escalates
-
7:29
Macklowe divorce art trove seen selling for more than $600M
-
9:49
Young U.K. staff have forgotten how to do work chat
-
10:17
The best cars we saw at the IAA Mobility show in Munich
-
Sep 10 8:28
Roots posts $1.2M loss in Q2 despite rising sales
Roots Corp. reported a second-quarter loss of $1.2 million compared with a loss of $1.8 million in the same quarter last year as its sales edged higher.
-
Sep 9 7:52
U.S. stocks decline amid mixed messages on recovery
U.S. equities notched their biggest weekly decline since mid-June in volatile trading as investors assessed the latest read on the economy after more strategists weighed in with cautious comments on the market.
-
Sep 9
'A sense of relief': East Coast celebrates return to offshore oil development 7:14
'A sense of relief': East Coast celebrates return to offshore oil development
Excitement is returning to offshore oil development in Canada’s East Coast. This after two announcements surrounding projects off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Dec 23, 2019
Sep 9
Bank of Canada vows to hike rates before reducing bond holdings 4:55
Bank of Canada vows to hike rates before reducing bond holdings
The Bank of Canada released guidance for the first time on how it plans to eventually reduce monetary stimulus, saying it will first raise interest rates before curbing its holdings of government bonds.
-
Sep 9 4:34
Oil caps third weekly gain with Ida’s supply impact in view
Oil gained a third week as investors focused on the ongoing production shut-ins in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as more refineries have resumed operations nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through the region.
-
Sep 10
U.S. producer prices increased in August by more than forecast
Prices paid to U.S. producers increased in August by more than forecast as persistent supply chain disruptions squeeze production costs higher.
-
Sep 9
Businesses seeing strong demand, pricing power: BMO CEO 6:18
Businesses seeing strong demand, pricing power: BMO CEO
BMO CEO Darryl White said the lender’s business clients in both the U.S. and Canada are seeing demand pick up, but are still struggling with rising costs and supply constraints.
-
Sep 10 7:08
Toyota cuts output forecast on virus spread in Southeast Asia
Toyota Motor Corp. trimmed its production outlook for this year by about 3 per cent because the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia has disrupted access to semiconductors and other key parts.
-
Sep 9
Harvard's US$42B fund to stop investing in fossil fuels
Harvard University will stop investing in fossil fuels and instead use its giant US$42 billion endowment to support the green economy, joining a growing wave of investors moving away from pollutive industries.
-
Sep 8
Vancouver firm Nexii reaches 'unicorn' status in under 3 years 7:42
Vancouver firm Nexii reaches 'unicorn' status in under 3 years
It’s not the first ever unicorn, but it could be the quickest and might just be the greenest.
-
Sep 9 6:33
Vista Outdoor to buy golf-simulator maker for US$474M
Sporting-goods company Vista Outdoor Inc. agreed to buy golf-simulator maker Foresight Sports for US$474 million, bolstering the technology portfolio for the maker of water bottles, bike helmets and shooting products.
-
Sep 9 1:36
Dollarama took Q2 sales hit from Ontario COVID restrictions
Dollarama Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $146.2 million, up from a profit of $142.5 million in the same quarter last year.
-
Sep 9
Big tree on your property? Best to check your insurance coverage before it comes down
Big tree on your property? Best to check your insurance coverage before it comes down
While most homeowners love the idea of a grand old tree on their property, it can be costly in the event that one comes down.
-
Sep 9
LinkedIn to help job seekers who never want to go back to office 11:28
LinkedIn to help job seekers who never want to go back to office
Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn professional-networking site will make it easier for job seekers to find remote and hybrid roles.
-
Sep 9 5:30
Transat seeing steady winter travel demand despite fourth wave
Transat AT Inc. has seen steady customer demand since resuming flights earlier this summer, but the travel company said Thursday it still doesn't expect to return to its pre-pandemic level before 2023.
-
Sep 9 2:27
Scotiabank CEO says firm looking at acquisitions in U.S. wealth
Bank of Nova Scotia Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter said the lender is looking at making acquisitions to expand its wealth-management business in the U.S.
-
Sep 9 2:53
Tencent leads US$60B selloff as gaming crackdown fears grow
Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. shed more than $60 billion of value as investor fears grow that Chinese regulators are preparing to tighten their grip dramatically on the world’s largest gaming industry.
-
Sep 9 4:30
Ford will cease manufacturing in India, take US$2B charge
Ford Motor Co. will shut its car factories in India and record roughly US$2 billion in restructuring charges, scaling back significantly in a country that past management saw becoming one of its three biggest markets.
-
Sep 9
Epic Games is shutting down its group chatting app Houseparty
Houseparty, a group chatting app that gained a following during pandemic lockdowns, will be shuttered by owner Epic Games Inc., which will focus employees on other projects.