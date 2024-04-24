(Bloomberg) -- Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was the focus of an investigation by the late opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s team in the first year of the war on Ukraine, has been detained by investigators on allegations of bribery.

Moscow’s Basmanny Court ordered Ivanov held in custody for two months while investigations continue, state-run Tass news service reported Wednesday, citing the court. Russia’s Investigative Committee announced the deputy minister’s detention late Tuesday in Moscow on accusations of accepting an “especially large” bribe exceeding 1 million rubles ($11,000).

Ivanov denies the bribery allegation, the Interfax news service reported, citing a person familiar that it didn’t identify. He faces as much as 15 years in jail if convicted.

One of 12 deputy defense ministers, Ivanov has been in post since May 2016. He’s under US and European Union sanctions for his role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, and is responsible for property management and infrastructure projects at the Defense Ministry.

The ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment.

Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in 2022 accused Ivanov of profiting from construction projects in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was informed of the detention, Tass reported.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was also told about the case in advance, according to the news service. Hours before Ivanov’s detention was announced, he was seen attending a Defense Ministry meeting with Shoigu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.