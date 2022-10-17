(Bloomberg) -- Central Kyiv was hit by explosions early Monday after Russia used kamikaze drones to attack the Ukrainian capital, according to the Ukraine president’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

Drones damaged several residential houses and a fire outbroke in a non-residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“Russians think that it will help them but such actions look like agony,” Yermak said on his Telegram channel. Air sirens are activated not only in Kyiv but also in six other regions.

Today’s attack on Kyiv marks the second strike in a week, when Russia shelled Ukraine with missiles in the largest attack since it launched full-scaled invasion in February.

