(Bloomberg) -- Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC said it no longer owns its German subsidiary, including a trading arm in the U.K.

The gas producer has exited Gazprom Germania GmbH and all of its units, including London-based Gazprom Marketing & Trading, it said Friday in a statement. It provided no details or explanation of current ownership.

Gazprom subsidiaries in Europe have come under pressure as clients and business partners refuse to do business with them following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The German government has been weighing options for Wingas GmbH -- a part of Gazprom Germania that supplies about 20% of the local gas market -- people familiar with the matter said this week.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading is facing liquidity problems as banks delay its transactions and peers refuse to deal with it, people with knowledge of the situation said last week.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Thursday that Germany was considering nationalizing or even expropriating Gazprom’s local subsidiaries, citing sources in the government.

