(Bloomberg) -- Over 400,000 households, mostly in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, were without electricity following an overnight Russian drone attack, Ukraine’s energy ministry said in emailed statement.

Moscow’s forces struck Kharkiv again on Sunday as it continues almost daily attacks on Ukraine’s second largest city.

Equipment was damaged at high-voltage substations in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and high-voltage lines in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolayiv regions were switched off as an emergency precaution.

Ukraine plans to import electricity on Sunday, the ministry said.

Ukrainian Air Defense said it shot down all 17 Shahed-type drones launched overnight from occupied Crimea toward the central and eastern regions.

Separately, port infrastructure in Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast was damaged by a Russian ballistic missile strike late Saturday, with one person injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine’s east remains difficult but stable in an interview with the Unified News telethon on Saturday.

Russia may be ready to mobilize as many as 300,000 people by June 1, Zelenskiy said, citing information gathered Ukraine’s intelligence agencies.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said Zelensky’s comments suggest Kyiv’s troops face difficult decisions about prioritizing certain aspects of defense over constraining Russian advances and preparing for counteroffensive operations.

Kremlin forces are currently attempting to push toward the strategic town of Chasiv Yar, west of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

“Ukrainian forces have so far successfully repelled intensified Russian mechanized assaults throughout eastern Ukraine in the past week, but have done so despite persisting materiel shortages,” ISW said.

