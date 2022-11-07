(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc lifted its full-year passenger goal and said earnings should top €1 billion euros ($995 million), while playing down the likely impact of a recession on demand for its low-cost flights this winter.

Europe’s biggest discount airline now expects to fly 168 million people in the year that began April 1, up from 166.5 million previously, it said in a statement Monday. The Irish company posted a first-half profit of €1.37 billion following a bumper summer as travel rebounded from the coronavirus crisis.

Ryanair said concerns about the impact of slowing economies and higher household bills on its business model have been greatly exaggerated. It predicted people will trade down to the lowest available air fares rather than give up on traveling, comparing itself with cut-price retail brands Aldi and Lidl.

“We’re getting an opportunity to take lots of market share, provide restoration to airports, and to grow very strongly,” Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said in a telephone interview. “So I think that that’s a very bright spot.”

The carrier plans to pay down €1.6 billion of debt that’s maturing in the next 18 months from its “very strong cash flows”, the CFO said. The carrier had also hedged dollars for its aircraft purchases at €1.24 a dollar, meaning that it will reduce the impact of the euro’s recent depreciation.

Dublin-based Ryanair said it will offer 10% more seats this winter than pre-Covid, compared with capacity cuts of about 20% at most European Union competitors.

While the carrier has previously lashed out at Boeing Co. for late delivery of aircraft, Sorahan said even as deliveries of its specially configured 737 Max jets have been slower than Ryanair hoped, the carrier has been assured by Boeing that all 51 due ahead of next summer will be delivered by then. Ryanair has planned those additional planes in its schedule for next summer.

Assuming there are no adverse events, such as a resurgence in the pandemic, Ryanair said that should generate full-year earnings in a range of €1 billion to €1.2 billion, before exceptional items.

(Updates with comments from CFO in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.