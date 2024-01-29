(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc trimmed its profit guidance for this fiscal year, citing higher fuel prices and the impact of lower fares after so-called “pirate” websites removed its fares from their listings.

The Irish low-cost carrier said it now expects full-year profit of up to €1.95 billion, below the previous cap of €2.05 billion. The low end of the forecast range remains at €1.85 billion, Ryanair said Monday in a statement.

“Fuel has been a big headwind for us,” Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said in an interview.

The decision by online travel agencies such as Booking.com to remove Ryanair listings after a series of legal skirmishes also led the budget carrier to cut prices. This impacted load factors and fares, Sorahan said.

The Irish low-cost airline reported profit after tax of €15 million ($16.3 million) in the third quarter, down from €211 million in the same period last year.

The fourth quarter is typically the weakest period for Ryanair, which makes most of its money during the busy summer travel season.

The airline said it will benefit from Easter falling early this year but the timing won’t fully offset the lower load factors and yields.

The guidance depends on unforeseen adverse events in the last quarter, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ukraine war and further delivery delays of its Boeing Co. planes, the airline said.

Ryanair, a key Boeing customer, expected to receive 57 Max jets from the planemaker by summer but Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary has said delays have reduced the amount of deliveries to the lower end of 45-50 aircraft.

The company said Monday that its current expectation is about 50 aircraft.

Ryanair’s earnings follow discount rival EasyJet Plc, which last week reported strong summer bookings and passenger revenue. Meanwhile, Wizz Air Holdings Plc said capacity would remain flat year-on-year in the first half of fiscal 2025 as the carrier has been forced to ground dozens of planes due to engine issues.

