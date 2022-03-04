(Bloomberg) -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will remove Russian stocks from its gauges, joining other global index compilers in shunning the nation after it was hit by sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the deterioration in the level of accessibility of the Russian market which may impact the ability of market participants to replicate S&P DJI Indices containing Russian securities, S&P DJI will reclassify Russia,” the company said in the release. The decision will be effective prior to the open on March 9, and will include all stocks listed or domiciled in Russia, including American depositary receipts and global depositary receipts.

S&P joins other benchmark providers, including MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell, in excluding Russian assets from their products in the wake of the attack on Ukraine, which has left Russia increasingly isolated economically and made its securities more difficult to trade.

Russia’s links with global markets are getting cut with its foreign reserves frozen, while Moscow’s capital controls and a ban on foreigners selling securities locally have shut the exit for international investors.

READ: Russia’s ‘Uninvestable’ Stocks Cut by MSCI, FTSE Russell

Since the Moscow Exchange’s equity trading was last open on Feb. 25, Russian stocks listed in London lost more than 90% of their value before getting suspended and European companies with business exposure to the country have erased more than $100 billion in market value.

READ: Russia Keeps Stock Trading Shut in Nation’s Longest Closure (1)

Meanwhile, Stoxx Ltd. said it will delete Russian companies from its indexes following the sanctions from the European Union, the U.K. and the U.S. More than 60 constituents will be deleted from its index universe at the close on March 18.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.