(Bloomberg) -- Aaron Peskin, a prominent figure in San Francisco’s progressive politics, has announced his candidacy for mayor, introducing a new dynamic to a race currently dominated by moderates.

The entry of Peskin, the president of the city’s board of supervisors, poses a significant challenge to incumbent Mayor London Breed, who is known for her moderate stance and recent support of controversial measures, like mandating drug screenings for welfare recipients and giving the police more surveillance power.

The campaign for the November vote so far has been largely shaped by candidates pushing tough-on-crime messages and proposals for tax incentives aimed at revitalizing the city’s struggling downtown area.

“After much consideration, I have decided to run for Mayor of San Francisco because I love this city, and have the tested experience and heart to help us recover from the tough times we’re up against,” Peskin said in a statement on Thursday, touting his plans for affordable housing for 15,000 people, 2,000 more shelter beds, a crackdown on corruption and a stronger focus on community policing.

The San Francisco Standard earlier reported Peskin’s intention to run.

As the first staunch progressive in the race, Peskin stands out among his opponents. Investor Mark Farrell, a former mayor, has called for deploying national guard troops to dismantle open-air drug markets. Daniel Lurie, a nonprofit executive and Levi Strauss heir, has suggested using ankle monitors for suspected drug dealers.

Peskin, an advocate for tenants’ rights and police reform who has enjoyed support from influential labor unions, has been a pivotal player in the city’s political scene for decades. However, his resistance to increased development in historic districts has drawn criticism from housing proponents.

“If you could go into a laboratory and construct an individual designed to single-handedly destroy all progress in San Francisco, he would be it,” Joe Arellano, campaign spokesman for Breed, said in a statement.

Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, donated to a political action committee supporting Breed’s reelection.

--With assistance from Karen Breslau.

