(Bloomberg) -- Two Basque nationalist parties tied as winners of legislative elections in the northern Spanish region, leaving Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s third-place Socialists as the kingmaker.

Sanchez is considered likely to back the center-right PNV party in the Basque parliament, maintaining the PNV-led coalition that governs one of Spain’s wealthiest and smallest regions.

PNV and the leftist Bildu each won 27 seats each in regional elections Sunday with 99% of ballots counted, leaving both parties short of the 38 seats for a majority. The Socialists won 12.

The result underscores the challenges Sanchez faces in running an increasingly fragmented country, where he needs to deal with a wide cast of small parties to govern. While the election demonstrates the strong support enjoyed by regional nationalist groups, it also offers Sanchez some respite as both PNV and Bildu have been key Socialist allies in Spain’s national assembly in Madrid.

Bildu’s best result since its founding in 2011 marks a significant moment for the party, which has angered many in Spain with its ambiguity about denouncing Basque terrorism.

The party was formed by left-leaning nationalist groups, some of which had ties to ETA terrorist group that laid down arms in 2011. The party has also included ex-terrorists on its ballot in the past.

Bildu and the PNV have strong relationships with Sanchez’s Socialists, who lead a weak national minority government. Bildu has indicated it would continue to back Sanchez at the national level even if he doesn’t pick them as allies in the Basque parliament.

