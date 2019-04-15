{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    23h ago

    Saputo enters U.K. dairy market by closing $1.7-billion deal for Dairy Crest

    The Canadian Press

    Saputo's big takeover in the U.K. has little to do with Brexit: Market analyst

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) has expanded its global presence as it entered the British dairy market with the closing of a $1.7-billion deal to acquire Dairy Crest Group plc.

    The transaction announced Feb. 22 was payable in cash from a new bank loan.

    Dairy Crest manufactures and sells cheese, butters, spreads and oils under British brands such as Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight.

    The company has about 1,100 employees in seven locations across the United Kingdom.

    For the 12 months ended March 31, it had about $796 million in revenue and $260 million in after-tax profits, including $172 million in exceptional items.

    Saputo says it has invested in a "well-established and successful industry player with a solid asset base and an experienced management team."