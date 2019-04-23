Saskatchewan asks Ottawa again to help canola farmers after China ban

REGINA -- Saskatchewan's premier is again asking Ottawa to increase its cash advances to canola farmers.

Scott Moe says in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, posted on Twitter, that he's been waiting nearly a month for a response since he first asked for help.

Today I sent a letter to PM @JustinTrudeau - it’s been 3 weeks now since we discussed changes to the cash advance program in meetings with Ministers Bibeau, Carr, and Freeland to help our canola producers impacted by the trade dispute with China.



Our farmers need an answer now. pic.twitter.com/CrOeGxvNoc — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 23, 2019

Saskatchewan wants the amount of money available to canola farmers through a federal advance payment program to increase to $1 million from $400,000.

The province also wants the program's end-of-March deadline extended by one month and that no interest be charged on the maximum payment amount until the issue with China is resolved.

The province has been looking to the federal government for aid since China decided to block imports of the oilseed from Canada.

The ban on $2 billion worth of canola imports has caused trade uncertainty in the industry.

China's move is perceived to be part of a growing rift between the two nations since Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the founder of telecom giant Huawei, at the behest of the United States.