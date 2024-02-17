(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz raised pressure on European allies to increase military aid to Ukraine, using a speech at the Munich Security Conference to warn of the political and financial cost of a Russian victory.

Scholz told delegates in the Bavarian capital Saturday that Germany’s military assistance for the government in Kyiv amounts to around €28 billion ($30.2 billion) and called on “all EU capitals” to make “similar decisions.” He said he’s “urgently campaigning” for this in Munich, while acknowledging that budget constraints complicate the situation and the war “in the middle of Europe is also taking its toll on us.”

“Yes, the money that we spend now and in the future on our security is lacking elsewhere, we feel that,” Scholz said. “But I also say: without security, everything else is nothing.”

European allies are increasingly blaming each other for failing to provide Ukraine with enough weapons, threatening the continent’s unity with the war poised to enter a third year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on his latest trip to shore up support among allies for the war effort and spoke directly after Scholz on Saturday in Munich.

He said it would be “a catastrophe” if Russia’s full-scale invasion was not stopped this year and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to destroy the rules-based global order.

“There is no one for whom the ongoing war in Europe doesn’t pose a threat,” Zelenskiy said. “This war defines more than just a place of Ukraine or entire Europe in the world. This is Russia’s war against any rules at all.”

The Ukrainian leader arrived in Munich after signing separate long-term security deals with Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday amid a worsening artillery shortage for Kyiv’s forces.

Ukraine’s military said Saturday it’s withdrawing troops from the besieged eastern city of Avdiivka to avoid them being surrounded and cut off by Russian troops.

Hosting Zelenskiy in Berlin Friday, Scholz announced a new package of air-defense and artillery systems for Ukraine worth about €1.1 billion.

In Paris later in the day, Macron pledged additional assistance worth as much as €3 billion for this year at a joint news conference with Zelenskiy at the Elysee Palace.

In his Munich speech, Scholz also addressed recent comments by Donald Trump. The former US President caused consternation among NATO allies when he recalled telling one member country that he’d let Russia do “whatever the hell they want” if it didn’t hit the bloc’s defense spending targets.

Scholz said that “any relativization of NATO’s guarantee of assistance” only benefits those like Putin who “want to weaken us.”

“Our transatlantic alliance will remain valuable and strong in the future — on both sides of the Atlantic,” Scholz said. “Because we are united by common values and convictions: Freedom, democracy, the strength of the rule of law and respect for the dignity of every human being.”

Scholz also reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to the NATO goal of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product on its military “in the 2020s, the 2030s and beyond” — part of the “historic turning point” that he proclaimed following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“More than ever, we need to ensure that our deterrent remains fit for modern requirements,” Scholz said.

He referred to proposals to develop “future capabilities” such as cruise missiles, modern combat aircraft and advanced air and missile defense and said they’re being discussed with France and the UK.

“This fits in with the efforts of Emmanuel Macron and myself to strengthen the European defense industry,” Scholz added.

--With assistance from Natalia Drozdiak, Ellen Milligan and Volodymyr Verbianyi.

(Updates with Zelenskiy comments starting in sixth paragraph)

