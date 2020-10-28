(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Molave hit Vietnam’s central coastline and northern Central Highlands with winds of up to 133 kilometers per hour on Wednesday, triggering landslides in Quang Nam province, VnExpress news website reported, citing local authorities.

Authorities reported seven deaths and 45 people missing, the news website said. An additional 26 people are missing after two boats sank off the coast of Binh Dinh province, according to the government news website.

In the coffee province of Gia Lai, one person was killed and 77 hectares of paddy rice, 300 hectares of sugarcane and 7 hectares of fruit trees were damaged, the provincial government reported on its website. There were no reports of damage to coffee farms. The coffee-producing province of Kon Tum experienced landslides and flooding in two villages in Dak Ha district.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.