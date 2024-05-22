(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc is planning major work later this year at its Rheinland refinery, the biggest oil-processing complex in Germany, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The turnaround will be carried out in the Godorf section of the facility, the people said. There may also be work in Wesseling, the other part of the Rheinland complex, according to one of the people. Shell declined to comment.

Rheinland is Shell’s second-biggest oil-processing complex in Europe, located on the Rhine River south of Cologne. It receives crude deliveries from Rotterdam by pipeline. Godorf and Wesseling have combined capacity of about 327,000 barrels of crude a day.

Godorf’s last technical inspection, typically carried out during a turnaround, was in late 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Wood Mackenzie/Genscape didn’t report the halt of the crude unit at that time.

The last planned extended halt of the crude unit at Godorf was from September 2019 for two months.

Refiners typically carry out major work every four-to-six years, though the plans are subject to revision.

Separately, Shell Godorf last month started operating a facility that makes bio-LNG for trucks from manure or other organic waste. The plant is the largest in Germany, with capacity for 100,000 tons of fuel annually.

Shell is planning to stop processing crude at Wesseling from next year, converting a diesel-making unit at that site to make base oils.

