    Most Popular

    19h ago

    Shopify cozies up to Google again with plan to sell Nest cameras

    Gerrit De Vynck, Bloomberg News

    Nest

    This July 25, 2017, file frame grab from video shows the Nest Cam IQ camera. , AP Photo/Ryan Nakashima, File

    Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) signed a deal with Google to distribute the company’s Nest cameras, bringing the e-commerce platform closer to the Alphabet Inc. unit.

    Shopify will sell Nest’s cameras and Google’s Wi-Fi router through its hardware store online, which already offers the company’s point-of-sale card readers, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said in a statement. Merchants who use Shopify’s web store-building tools will be able to stream video from Nest cameras directly to their Shopify app.

    The deal is the third between the companies this year. It also underscores how Shopify is growing its presence in technology for physical stores, where Jack Dorsey’s Square Inc. competes with more-established companies. More than 70,000 merchants use Shopify’s point-of-sale terminals, the company said.