(Bloomberg) -- As a short and intense earnings season winds down, Europe’s biggest companies can look back on a quarter of mostly positive results. Next week’s lineup may deliver more of the same, at least if the prognoses for Siemens AG and Burberry Plc are anything to go by.

Industrials and consumer products count among the biggest sector gainers on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index this year, and both companies have demand in their favor.

Telecom carriers, meanwhile, have been a mixed bag so far, as Vodafone Group Plc and Africa’s Vodacom Group Ltd. — 65%-owned by the UK powerhouse — prepare to report. But any pessimism that has set in for the sector may prove misplaced as consolidation picks up and the first quarter could prove to be the toughest of the year, on a comparative basis, Bloomberg Intelligence said.

The possibility of more interest rate hikes, as signaled by the Bank of England in the latest round of monetary tightening, is also bearing down on sentiment. That pressured European stocks on Thursday, including shares of Siemens Energy AG as it also prepares to report second-quarter results. Still, it may be less affected by macroeconomic headwinds than by the turbulence at its Gamesa wind-turbine business, which is expected to hurt profitability.

Highlights to look for next week:

Monday: Siemens Energy’s (ENR GY) second-quarter performance was probably a mixed affair, with continued challenges at Gamesa sullying “solid trends” at the rest of the business, Citi analysts say. Orders should be strong at the group level, and the balance sheet is in good shape after the March share sale. Any upgrade to Citi’s neutral rating on the stock will depend on more visibility on Gamesa’s turnaround plan. Most analysts have buy recommendations on the stock despite this year’s rally. Group orders may have climbed more than 12%, while revenue probably jumped about 14%, consensus shows. Results are due at 7 a.m. CEST.

Vodacom’s (VOD SJ) full-year results may highlight the value of its diversification and how badly its home economy is performing. Africa’s largest mobile operator by revenue will be buoyed by fast-growing regions like Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt, which should deliver robust sales, BI’s John Davies said. By contrast, Vodacom South Africa has been beset by vandalism, daily power outages, a weakening currency and an economy expected to show a first-quarter contraction. SBG Securities predicts a 15% rise in Ebitda, but lowered its dividend estimate to the bottom of Vodacom’s range, which is a minimum 75% payout ratio. Many South African companies are preserving cash to invest in renewable energy and lessen reliance on the state.

Tuesday: Vodafone’s (VOD LN) full-year results at 7 a.m. UK time give new CEO Margherita Della Valle an opportunity to lay out her vision, which could entail cost cuts and a sustained dividend, BI said. Service revenue growth in the final quarter may prove to be a low point, given the price hikes that kicked in early this year. Those will also help drive next year’s profit outlook, which will rely even more on cost-saving measures. Estimates compiled by Bloomberg indicate adjusted EbitdaaL will fall again this year. Also in focus will be the prospect of a UK mobile merger with CK Hutchison, which reportedly may be unveiled this month. Peer BT is up on Thursday.

Wednesday: Siemens’s (SIE GY) industrial businesses could deliver another set of consensus-beating results for the second quarter, after the company topped estimates last time around and raised its outlook for the year, BI’s Omid Vaziri predicts. Revenue growth and the profit margin at the Digital Industries unit could reach the upper end of guidance after its order backlog climbed to record levels in the first quarter, according to BI. Digital Industries may see 17% revenue growth and an adjusted Ebita margin of 21.3%, consensus shows. Orders for the Mobility segment are expected to almost double, driven by a €3-billion locomotives contract from India. Results are due at 7 a.m. CEST.

Thursday: Chinese demand probably fueled fourth-quarter sales gains for Burberry (BRBY LN), due at 7 a.m. London time. China, which represented about 40% of revenue pre-Covid, is currently running at about 25%, offering plenty of upside as the year progresses, BI’s Deborah Aitken said. With Daniel Lee’s new debut collection hitting stores from September, upholding Burberry’s “Britishness” theme will be crucial. Watch pricing trends and inventory levels for signs shoppers back the brand.

Friday: No major earnings of note

