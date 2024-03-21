(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Energy AG is preparing to resume sales of its troubled onshore wind turbines, according to several potential customers.

Spain’s Repsol SA and Germany’s BayWa r.e. are among firms that say the manufacturing giant has signaled it will soon offer the units, which were put on hold last year due to technical problems.

“They will be back and they’ll be a good supplier,” João Costeira, executive managing director for low carbon generation at Repsol, said at a wind energy conference in Bilbao. He expects clarity on the matter within months.

Siemens Energy shares rose as much as 7% on Thursday, the steepest intraday climb since Jan 24. The stock is still down down 18% in the past year.

Siemens Energy last summer launched a review of its wind power business, after discovering that a main piece on the turbine frame could twist over time and put other components at risk. The debacle at its Gamesa wind unit added to billions of euros in losses for the company, prompting the German government to step in with a €15 billion ($16.4 billion) deal to shore up its finances.

It also occurred against a backdrop of soaring prices for raw materials, supply-chain bottlenecks and higher transportation costs that have weighed on the sector broadly. A return of Siemens Energy’s 4.X and 5.X onshore wine turbines would indicate the company is confident it can still make money from the units — even after warning last year that the costs associated with the flawed turbines could exceed €1 billion.

Read More: Siemens Energy’s Faulty Wind Turbines Become Germany’s Problem

Company executives have indicated sales could restart in the third quarter, people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg News, as engineers work with suppliers to adapt turbine designs and production processes of parts to avoid future malfunctions.

“We have not yet decided when we will start selling a revised version of our onshore turbines 4.X and 5.X again,” a Siemens Energy spokesperson said in a statement. “We are obviously working hard to do this as soon as possible, but the timing is up to us, everything else is speculation.”

Siemens Gamesa Chief Executive Officer Jochen Eickholt, speaking at the Bilbao conference, declined to comment on the company’s plans for a restart of sales.

BayWa has heard from Siemens Energy that sales of the 5.X turbine will resume soon, according to Juergen Maier, director of the renewable energy company’s wind turbine procurement.

“We’re in regular touch with them,” Maier said. “They have an idea to fix the quality issues and are able to hand over sales.”

