(Bloomberg) -- Silver prices were whipsawed again, suggesting the market remains on high alert after a push by Reddit posters to create a short squeeze sparked sharp moves Thursday.

Spot silver rose as much as 2.5% to a three-week high, before retreating. Futures also saw sizable moves, climbing as much as 5.2% in New York. That came even as the dollar and Treasury yields gained, which would typically put pressure on the metal. Gold edged higher.

On Thursday, silver miners’ shares spiked and the largest silver exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust, saw a frenzy of option buying after the market emerged as a target on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets. Comments about the metal began appearing Wednesday on the investor board that’s now famous for driving up GameStop shares this week.

“In the very short term, I would think people would be cautious about holding a short in precious metals, irrespective of the fundamental view/what other markets are doing,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals and bulks commodity strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd.

It’s unlikely that day traders can have the same effect on a commodity like silver, said Adrian Ash, director of research at brokerage BullionVault.

“Short-squeezing a stock with short interest of 140% is one thing, but short-squeezing a physical commodity where market-ready stockpiles are three times average daily futures volume is another,” he said. Thursday’s price spike “will struggle to grab or hold the Reddit crowd’s attention for long.”

Spot silver was up 1.8% at $26.969 an ounce by 9:59 a.m. in London. Gold added 0.5% to $1,851.40 an ounce.

