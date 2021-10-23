(Bloomberg) --

Singapore said only fully-vaccinated people and those who had recently recovered from the coronavirus will be allowed to enter workplaces from January, while those who haven’t taken the shots must test negative daily before they are granted access.

“Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to the workplace unless they have tested negative for Covid-19 before returning to the workplace, and they will need to pay for the costs of these tests,” the government said in a statement on Saturday. The testing requirements will also apply to people who are medically-ineligible to take the vaccines and pregnant women, it said.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 270 days are part of the group allowed entry.

