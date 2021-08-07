(Bloomberg) -- What’s trending on social media this morning:

Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey slammed Democratic senator Mark Warner for his proposal of a last-minute amendment on cryptocurrency reporting in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Republican senator Rob Portman and Democrats Mark Warner and Kyrsten Sinema proposed a crypto amendment endorsed by the White House that would target some software companies and cryptocurrency miners for IRS reporting requirement.

Warren Buffett has been faced with a high-class problem in recent years: Too much cash, and too few opportunities. During the second quarter, Berkshire Hathaway slowed share repurchases to $6 billion of shares and was a net seller of stocks for the third quarter in a row.

Qin Gang, the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to the U.S., commented on President Joe Biden’s goal of having electric vehicles account for half of vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030.

“I learnt from GM in Shanghai that it would only produce EVs by 2035 in China. By then, China will have 160+ million new energy vehicles, up from 6.03 million in 2021.” Gang tweeted Friday night. “Great potential for cooperation.”

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, one of the largest in the world and a Covid-19 superspreader event last year, kicked off on Friday in South Dakota’s Black Hills. The 10-day event is expected to draw 700,000 people. Health officials and residents expressed concerns that it could be a superspreader event again as delta variant spreads.

The Department of Homeland Security warned of “increasing but modest” calls for violence from supporters of the conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated, according to the ABC News.

“Reporting indicates that the timing for these activities may occur during August 2021, although we lack information on specific plots or planned actions,” according to a DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis bulletin obtained by ABC News.

In Olympics news, Japan got its first baseball gold medal, beating the U.S. 2-0. Neeraj Chopra became the No. 2 trending name on Twitter after he won India’s first ever gold medal in track and field by winning javelin.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.