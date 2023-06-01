(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is partnering with Cisco Systems Inc. to install software in cars so that drivers can conduct work meetings on the road.

The German automaker plans to include a version of Webex among its offerings in the in-car app store that will be available in some Audi models in July, according to a statement Thursday. The software allows users to “seamlessly transition” from Webex meetings on their electronic devices to their car, the company said.

That store will also feature about 40 other apps, including Spotify, TikTok and The Weather Channel, the company said in March.

Volkswagen’s software unit, Cariad, is working with Cisco on the technology. The car-based Webex version will include features for safety, including going into audio-only mode as soon as the vehicle starts moving.

Starting in July, the app store will be available in the US, Europe and some other markets for new production models of Audis, including the A4 and A5. Volkswagen will add the app store to other brands in the group at a later time, the company said.

