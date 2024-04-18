South Africa to Keep Anti-Dumping Duties on Chicken Imports From US

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s trade minister approved a recommendation to maintain anti-dumping duties on frozen bone-in chicken portions originating in or imported from the US.

Following an investigation that started in December 2022, the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa, known as ITAC, concluded that the expiry of duties on these poultry portions would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping, and material injury to the chicken industry in the Southern African Customs Union, according to a Government Gazette Notice.

The panel recommended to Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel that the duties be maintained at 9.40 rand ($0.49) per kilogram.

South African poultry producers including Astral Foods Ltd. have long been at odds with meat importers over tariffs. The former says cheap imports hurts the local industry and jobs, and the latter argue that duties drive up food costs and inflation, especially for the poor.

