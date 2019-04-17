(Bloomberg) -- Are the politics of disruption gaining a foothold in Europe? Spanish elections on April 28 may give us an early indication.

When Spanish voters go to the polls for the third time in four years to choose a new prime minister, they’ll be giving their verdict on the direction of a country roiled by angry quarrels over national unity.

The fallout from an economic crash decades ago and the social fissures caused by the Catalan independence movement have caused the Spanish political scene to splinter. If rage at austerity was the great theme of elections in 2015, driving voters into the arms of Podemos, this time round it’s fury at Catalan separatism that has fueled the rise of the Spanish nationalists of Vox.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez still looks set to win the national vote on a platform of rolling back austerity policies and seeking to heal the rifts with Catalonia. Even so, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former adviser, has singled out Spain as the next domino to fall in his drive to disrupt mainstream politics.

Here’s a list of the main party leaders:

Pedro Sanchez

Socialist leader Sanchez, 47, showed his mastery of the moment to become Spanish prime minister last year when he harnessed a wave of outrage at political corruption to topple Mariano Rajoy. But the Madrid-born economist is a survivor as well as an opportunist. In 2016, he resigned as party leader under pressure from Socialist grandees over his refusal to allow Rajoy to remain in government after two deadlocked general elections. In May 2017, members voted to reinstate him and a year later he had pulled off the putsch that removed Rajoy from office. Opinion polls have consistently shown Sanchez building his lead but he’ll need to craft alliances to be able to govern.

Pablo Casado

Casado, 38, took over as People’s Party leader last year after Rajoy’s defeat in parliament. He’d spent the previous three years as the party’s communications chief, but up to now he’s been struggling to get his message over to voters. As well as doing battle with Sanchez, Casado has also had to defend his right flank as Vox emerged to poach supporters. A lawyer and economist by training, Casado learned his trade under the tutelage of former Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar, for whom he served as chief of staff from 2009 to 2012. Despite pledges to cut taxes and clamp down on Catalonia’s independence movement, the PP’s poll ratings have been in decline, and the party -- the biggest in parliament after elections in 2016 -- looks set to trail well behind the Socialists.

Albert Rivera

Albert Rivera, 39, led Ciudadanos into the Spanish parliament for the first time in 2015, claiming ground in the political center by championing liberal social policies and free-market reforms. A year later, he helped Rajoy return to power and could -- in theory -- again play the kingmaker in Spain’s upcoming elections, joining a coalition with either the Socialists or the PP. Rivera’s tough stance on Catalan separatism has led him to rule out any alliance with Sanchez who relied on secessionists to eject Rajoy from office last year. Even so, Rivera, a former bank lawyer, has shown he’s willing to do business with the Socialists before, forging a political pact with Sanchez in 2016. Recent polls show the party may place third in the elections.

Pablo Iglesias

Pablo Iglesias, 40, the pony-tailed leader of Podemos, rode a wave of indignation at Spain’s economic crash to forge a new force on the left that came from nowhere to place third in Spain’s elections in 2015. An economic recovery that’s now in its 22nd quarter has sapped some of the movement’s energy and Iglesias himself has made some missteps that have damaged his firebrand credentials -- including the much-criticized purchase last year of a house in the country with a swimming pool. Even so, Podemos is an obvious potential coalition partner for the Socialists in the likely event that the elections produce no clear winner. Support for Podemos has dipped sharply since 2015 when it won 69 seats in parliament and polls show the party in fourth place.

Santiago Abascal

Santiago Abascal, 43, is the leader of Vox, the Spanish nationalist party that leaped to prominence in December when its unexpectedly strong showing in regional elections in Andalusia helped unseat the Socialists after 36 years in power there. A motorcyclist and horseman, he was shown in Vox political ads on Facebook riding through the Andalusian countryside to the theme of "Lord of the Rings" as he began his “reconquest” of the region last year. Vox is set to win seats in Spain’s parliament for the first time, potentially handing Abascal a key role if the PP and Ciudadanos accumulate enough votes to be able topple Sanchez with his backing.

--With assistance from Samuel Dodge.

To contact the reporters on this story: Charles Penty in Madrid at cpenty@bloomberg.net;Charlie Devereux in Madrid at cdevereux3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Richard Bravo, Robert Jameson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.