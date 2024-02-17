(Bloomberg) -- For European stocks, the year started like much of the past decade — a struggle to keep up with gains on Wall Street. But now some investors say the familiar pattern is about to be challenged.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and MFS Investment Management are among those talking up Europe’s prospects. After being out of favor with investors for so long, stock valuations look enticing compared with their pace-setting US peers. Plus, there’s no threat of Magnificent Seven tech bubble popping.

Bank of America Corp.’s February survey showed that a majority of European fund managers regard the region’s equities as undervalued, a sharp turnaround from last month when most indicated they were too pricey. The share of investors predicting gains over the next year has also jumped to 78% from 50% in just three months.

“Europe is certainly more attractive,” said Robert Almeida, global investment strategist at MFS. “One reason earnings were lower in Europe is because they’re more economically sensitive. That’s why the stocks didn’t do as well. Now, there’s less earnings risk than in the US and less valuation risk, too.”

There’s also growing skepticism about the bumper rally in US technology stocks, given the uncertain path to the Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts the sector needs to keep fueling its gains. On the flipside, bets are increasing that earnings in Europe can rebound strongly this year, encouraging confidence in the region’s equities.

The odds still look stacked against Europe, however. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index has gained 2.6% this year, inching toward a record high last hit in January 2022. In dollar terms, it’s down 0.2%, trailing the US benchmark S&P 500 Index — which is at an all-time peak. And a year when Europe outpaces Wall Street would be an outlier — it has happened only twice in the last decade.

Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale SA, said there’s good reason for investors to continue to favor US stocks both due to their AI exposure and expectations of a relatively stronger economy.

But the pro-Europe camp says this prolonged era of underperformance is coming to an end. For one thing, the faith in all things tech may be overdone, with this week’s hotter-than-expected US inflation reports dealing a set-back to optimism about when Fed easing will start and highlighting risks around the AI-powered surge in the sector.

Dhaval Joshi, chief strategist at BCA Research, said it’s “unrealistic” to expect stellar earnings growth for tech giants to persist after their sharp gains last year. Europe is a good alternative for the next few years as “unlike the US and China, there is no bubble in Europe,” Joshi said. “Long-term investors should have an outright exposure to European stocks.”

Stock valuations and expectations of a pickup in European business activity are also big drivers of the optimism. The Stoxx 600’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is near a record low relative to the S&P 500.

And while European profits are set to decline by more than expected in this reporting season, Sanford C. Bernstein strategist Sarah McCarthy said there’s low risk of significant cuts to estimates through the rest of 2024. Overall, earnings for Stoxx 600 firms are expected to rebound 4.2% in 2024 after dropping 3% last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

At Goldman Sachs, strategist Sharon Bell expects sectors linked to the economy — such as industrial goods and construction — to benefit from lower energy costs and improving demand. She also sees a brighter outlook, despite higher valuations, for Europe’s biggest firms due to their relatively defensive attributes. These comprise the so-called GRANOLAS, including GSK Plc, Roche Holding AG, ASML Holding NV, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, L’Oreal SA, LVMH, AstraZeneca Plc, SAP SE and Sanofi.

Europe’s luxury stocks are also set for a revival, with help from strong US consumers, Bell said. Resilient earnings at LVMH have already dispelled worries about slowing China demand — a key market for the sector — and fueled a 22% surge in the MSCI Europe Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods Index the since mid-January.

Finally, while Europe lacks tech mega-stars such as Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., the region is still capitalizing on the frenzy around AI via firms such as ASML, ASM International NV and BE Semiconductor Industries NV. Bets that the surge in AI-related investment will spur demand for chip-equipment makers has sparked a rally of over 50% in those three stocks since the end of October.

--With assistance from Sujata Rao and Henry Ren.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.